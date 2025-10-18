Rohit Sharma ODI stats vs Australia: A legion of fans, not just in India but from across the globe, would be looking forward to Rohit Sharma returning to international cricket as India take on Australia in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025. The 'Hitman' as he is affectionately called, has been one of the most prolific run-scorers for the India National Cricket Team in white-ball formats for a very long time and fans will look forward to watching him in action in India colours for the first time since the Men in Blue had won the ICC Champions Trophy title earlier this year under his captaincy. But how has Rohit Sharma performed in ODIs against Australia? Rohit Sharma Set for 500th International Match in IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025, a Look at Milestones Within Reach for the ‘Hitman’.

Rohit Sharma had announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier in 2025, which left him as an active cricketer in just one format, ODIs, and he will be desperate to make an impact and prove to the world why he has been successful in 50-over cricket for such a long time. The 38-year-old has been known to provide quickfire starts with the bat and shift momentum in favour of Team India across the last two ODI tournaments and fans might expect something similar from him come the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025. Rohit Sharma's Record in Australia: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Has Performed in ODIs Down Under Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Rohit Sharma ODI Stats vs Australia

Matches Runs Average S/R HS 50s 100s 46 2407 54.46 96.01 209 9 8

Rohit Sharma boasts of an impressive record in ODIs against Australia. The 'Hitman' is India's third-highest run-scorer in the format against Australia and he will look to pile on more runs against the Aussies in the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI three-match series. In 46 ODIs against Australia, Rohit Sharma has amassed 2,407 runs at a very impressive average of 57.30. Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer in the world to have not one or two but three double centuries in ODIs and one of these came against Australia, a 209-run knock in a series-decider in Bengaluru in 2013. Rohit Sharma is also set to feature in his 500th international match as India take on Australia in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

