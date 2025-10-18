Virat Kohli ODI Stats vs Australia: October 19 is set to be a special day for many India National Cricket Team fans as Virat Kohli will make his return to international cricket. The star cricketer, earlier in 2025, had stunned one and all when he announced his retirement from Test cricket and has not worn the Team India jersey since the Men in Blue won the ICC Champions Trophy title in March, beating New Zealand in the final. A long wait for Team India and Virat Kohli fans will come to an end when the 36-year-old makes his return to international cricket. From ODI Greatness to Overseas Supremacy: List of Records Virat Kohli Can Break During IND vs AUS 2025 ODI Series.

Virat Kohli has always loved to perform against Australia. Irrespective of the conditions or the format, the star cricketer who fans refer to as 'King Kohli' has brought out his best whenever India have taken on Australia. Some of his career's best performances have come against the Aussies--be it his 52-ball 100 in Jaipur in 2013 to his stellar run chase against them in the 2016 T20 World Cup. From his twin centuries in the IND vs AUS Adelaide Test in 2014 to his hundred in Adelaide in 2019, the list goes on. Let us take a look at Virat Kohli's ODI stats vs Australia. Virat Kohli's Record in Australia: A Look at How Star Indian Batter Has Performed in ODIs Down Under Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st ODI 2025.

Virat Kohli ODI Stats vs Australia

Matches Runs Average S/R HS 50s 100s 50 2451 54.46 93.69 123 15 8

(Important abbreviations: S/R-Strike Rate, HS-Highest Score)

Virat Kohli has played a total of 50 matches and batted in 48 innings against Australia. In those matches, the right-hander has struck 2,451 runs at an astounding average of 54.46. Virat Kohli has scored eight centuries and 15 fifties vs Australia in his ODI career so far. Virat Kohli's last appearance against Australia in ODIs was at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, where he had produced a masterful 84-run knock, paving the way for the India National Cricket Team to script a memorable four-wicket win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2025 11:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).