New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The High Performance Training Camps (HTPC) trainee Akanksha Nitture defeated Snehal Mane in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 in the final qualifying round of the ITF Women's $ 15,000 event at Delhi Lawn Tennis Association Complex on Monday.

HTPC is the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) 'Return to Tennis' programme. As the playing opportunities have begun to roll out more steadily, the Indian players are eager to take advantage of India's "Return to Tennis" roadmap which included two High Performance Training Camps -- one each for both junior boys and junior girls.

The international professional circuit made a comeback in India on Monday with two tournaments being hosted by Lucknow (Men's $15,000) and New Delhi (Women's $15,000).

The 17-year-old Akanksha, who was one of the trainees at the recently concluded HPTC in Delhi, worked on her physical conditioning, had hitting opportunity with the best players, and was provided with a high intensity of an inbuilt tournament during her stay at the camp. This camp prepared the players for the upcoming International tournaments.

Based on her performance in the camp, Akanksha has been given a Wild Card in the main draw of ITF Women's $25,000 Pune event.

"The camp played a crucial part in getting back into the groove after a long Covid-19 pandemic induced break. Not only the tennis sessions but the sports psychology, nutrition, and diet, and tennis equipment experts who were roped in to add to our skills beyond on-court practice, have proven to be a great learning experience. It is beginning to reflect on my game already. I am glad to have earned my spot in the main draw," said Akanksha post her win.

The camp curriculum and activities which were designed by the national coach, Zeeshan Ali, were much appreciated by all the trainees in the feedback forms submitted to AITA. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)