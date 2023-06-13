Barcelona [Spain], June 13 (ANI): Defender Alejandro Balde earns a place in the first-team squad of Barcelona after recent performances. The club and the fans eye him as an ideal replacement for Jordi Alba who left the club this season.

A product of Barcelona's academy La Masia, 19-year-old Alejandro Balde has earned himself a spot in the first-team squad.

Last season, Balde made a few appearances for Barcelona but was not consistent in the starting line-up. After the departure of Jordi Alba who played at the left-back position, Alejandro Balde might cement his position in the team as he also plays as a left-back.

According to the official website of Barcelona, Alejandro Balde said, "It has been an incredible year both personally and for the team. I've learned a lot and played a lot more than I expected. I am still young and have a lot to learn. The injury didn't spoil the season, it happened right at the very end."

He further added, "I am only 19 and it has all happened so fast. I didn't know how things were going to turn out at the start of the season, but I worked hard and got opportunities and have ended up playing a lot of football."

"Last season I had one foot in the senior team and one in Barca Atletic. At the start of this season, I thought I might get loaned out, and I viewed the pre-season as the chance to show what I am made of," said Balde as per the official website of Barcelona.

When asked about playing in the right-back position. Alejandro Balde said, "It was totally new. I'd never played on the right before. But a footballer needs to be able to adapt to any situation that might come up in a game. I think I adapted quickly."

When asked about his areas for improvement, Balde said, "Most of all in defence. And getting the last pass right. These are things you get better at with time. I'm still only 19 and there are a lot of things I still need to learn and master."

According to the official website of Barcelona, Alejandro Balde was asked about his key role in helping to team win the League and Super Cup to which he replied, "A lot has happened. It all happens so fast in this sport and I had very little time for it all to sink in. Now the season is over I can start analysing things and it's been mad."

When asked about his role model, Balde replied, "The first name that springs to mind is Jordi Alba. He's the player who played in my position at Barca and I have grown up watching him. I also watch a lot of Alfonso Davies, the Bayern left-back, because I think we're very similar players." (ANI)

