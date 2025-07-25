Cairo, Jul 25 (PTI) Teen squash sensation Anahat Singh signed off with a bronze medal the World Squash Junior Championships after going down to Egypt's Nadien ElHammamy in the women single's semifinals here Friday.

The second-seeded Indian fought hard but eventually lost 6-11, 12-14, 10-12 to the Egyptian, who had strong support from the home crowd.

Anahat led in both the second and third games but couldn't build on the advantage.

With her semifinal finish, the 17-year-old became the first Indian girl to reach the last-four stage of the tournament since Dipika Pallikal in 2010.

Had she won, Anahat would have become only the second Indian to reach the final in the women's individual category after Joshna Chinappa's historic run in 2005.

