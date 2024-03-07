Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Star England pacer James Anderson is set to complete a half-century of Test venues during the 5th Test match against India in Dharamshala.

Anderson has been impressive in his three matches played so far, taking eight wickets at an average of 34.37, with the best bowling figures of 3/47.

The 41-year-old is also just two wickets away from 700 Test wickets and could become the first pacer to do so in Dharamshala. The top two spots are occupied by spin greats Muttiah Muralitharan and late Shane Warne with 800 and 708 scalps successfully.

"Dharamshala will be the 50th ground @jimmy9 has played Test Cricket at...," England Cricket Board (ECB) wrote on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The fifth and final Test between India and England will take place from March 7. India lead the series 3-1.

England have faced three consecutive losses in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

India and England still have World Test Championship points to gain in Dharamsala. India are on top of the World Test Championship standings while England is eighth on the points table. (ANI)

