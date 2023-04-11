Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Apr 11 (PTI) Seasoned Ankita Raina triumphed in the second singles and then combined with Rutuja Bhosale to win the decisive doubles as India went past Thailand 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition on the opening day of the Bille Jean King Cup here Tuesday.

In the first match of the tie, Bhosale lost 2-6 1-6 to Luksika Kumkhum, leaving India trailing 0-1 in the Pool A contest.

Also Read | Benfica vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The onus to bring India back was on Raina and she did not disappoint, levelling the tie 1-1 after winning her second singles 5-7 6-1 6-3 against Peangtarn Plipuech.

In the decisive doubles, Raina and Bhosale came from behind to beat the Thai pairing of Kumkhum and Plipuech 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Quashes Case Involving Rape Threats Against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika.

Once the Indians broke their rivals in the opening game of the second set, they did not look back and closed the match with ease.

India will take on hosts Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)