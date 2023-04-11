Following a heavy 1-2 defeat against arch-rivals, FC Porto, in the Portuguese Premeira Liga, Benfica turn their attention towards the all-important UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash, where they face Inter Milan in the first leg of the two-legged UCL quarterfinal clash at the Estadio da Luz stadium in Lisbon Portugal on April 12, 2023, Wednesday. This is the second time that the unit is playing in the UCL quarterfinal after making it to the UCL quarterfinals last season only to face an elimination at the hands of Premier League goliaths, Liverpool. The Portuguese side heads into the clash following their loss in the Portugal’s Premier League. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Engages In Heated Conversation With Opposition Players After Al-Nassr's Goalless Draw Against Al Feiha in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Inter Milan, have not tasted any win since the last two months. Coming into this fixture, they will be looking to qualify for the semi-finals of the UCL for the first time since reaching the stage back in 2010. Moreover, this is their first appearance in the UCL quarterfinals since the last 12 years.

When is Benfica vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

Inter Milan will be visiting Benfica in their next UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The game will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Estadio da Luz Stadium in Lisbon.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Benfica vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important clash between Benfica vs Inter Milan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports 3/HD and Sony Ten 2 channels. Lionel Messi Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to Become All-Time Top Scorer in European Club Football.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Benfica vs Inter Milan match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee.

