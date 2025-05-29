Hong Kong, May 29 (PTI) Ranveer Mitroo carded a second consecutive two-under 69 to help India jump to tied second place in the boys' team competition along with compatriot Krish Chawla at the end of the second round in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship here on Wednesday.

With an overall total of one-under 283, the Indian duo are six strokes behind the leaders Parin Sarasmut and Warut Boonrod of Thailand.

Delhi lad Ranveer maintained his fourth position in the individual boys competition, while Krish improved his overnight tied 16th place after posting a two-over 73 to end the second round in sole 15th position with an overall total of three-over 145.

Thailand's Parin Sarasmut fired a five-under 66 to share the lead with Tuan Anh Nguyen of Vietnam with matching totals of eight-under 134 at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

After five straight pars, Ranveer birdied the sixth hole from five feet after his approach landed 15 yards short of the flag on the right rough.

However, the 16-year-old stumbled upon a bogey on the next hole only to make amends with back-to-back birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. On the back nine, he birdied hole nos 14, 17 and 18 against a double bogey on the 10th and bogey on the 12th hole.

In the individual girls event, Saanvi Somu carded a three-under 69 to jump to the joint ninth spot but compatriot Kashika Mishra had a disappointing round of 10-over 82 after fighting a bout of viral fever.

The Indian pair of Kashika and Saanvi were ranked sole seventh with a combined score of 11-over 299 after Round 2. In the mixed team event, the Indian pair of Krish and Saanvi were lying in tied 10th position at five-over 289.

