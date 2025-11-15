Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): Arjun Tendulkar has been officially traded to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) from Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction. While the five-time IPL champions were required to part ways with Arjun, they have secured the services of leg-spinner Mayank Markande in a trade with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Mumbai Indians first picked Arjun in the IPL 2021 mini-auction for Rs 20 lakh, but he did not feature in any match that season. MI bought him again for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega-auction, and he made his long-awaited IPL debut in 2023, taking three wickets in four games. Ahead of IPL 2024, Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain, and Arjun appeared in only one match that season.

In the IPL 2025 mega-auction, Arjun went unsold in the initial round but was later acquired by MI at his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round. He did not get a game that season and remained on the bench.

On the other hand, Mayank Markande has also been traded at his existing price of Rs 30 lakh, for which he was acquired by the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2025.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande will return to his former franchise, the Mumbai Indians (MI), following a successful trade from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Acquired by KKR for a fee of Rs 30 lakh, Markande will join MI at his existing fee.

Markande started his IPL journey with MI, playing for them in the 2018, 2019, and 2022 IPL seasons. He became the IPL winner in season 2019 with the Mumbai Indians. He later represented Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons. Across 37 IPL appearances, the leg-spinner has taken 37 wickets. His most successful season came in 2018 for MI, where he played 14 matches for the team and claimed 15 wickets at an average of 24.53, with the best figures of 4-23. (ANI)

