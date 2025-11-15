India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to grant the player a leave of absence for his impending marriage. Yadav, who cancelled his marriage with fiancée Vanshika earlier this year, has asked the board for leave in the last week of November. Fans Claim Kuldeep Yadav Posted and Deleted These Pics With His Fiancee Vanshika

As per The Times of India, the BCCI will assess Yadav's need within the Indian national cricket team and then decide whether to grant the spinner leave for his wedding, which has been scheduled for the last week of November.

India are currently engaged in an all-format series against South Africa, which will consist of Tests, ODIs, and T20Is between November 14 - December 19. The dates Yadav has asked for leave coincide with the IND vs SA ODI series 2025, which starts from November 30.

In a private ceremony in Lucknow, Yadav engaged his childhood friend Vanshika in June 2025, with the wedding planned for June 29.

Yadav is playing in the ongoing IND vs SA 1st Test 2025, where the left-handed spinner claimed two wickets, helping India bundle out South Africa for 159.

