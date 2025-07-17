Beckenham [UK], July 17 (ANI): India left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh sustained an injury during the practice session at Beckenham on Thursday ahead of the fourth Test of the five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which will take place at Manchester from July 23 to 27.

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate provided an update on Arsdeep's injury, which he suffered during the net sessions at Beckenham.

Speaking to the media about Arshdeep's injury, Ryan ten Doeschate said, "He took a ball, while he was bowling there, the side of the ball; he tried to stop the ball. It's just a cut, so we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team is taking him to see a doctor, and if he needs stitches, that is going to be important to our planning for the next few days."

In the previous test match, an unfortunate dismissal of Mohammed Siraj at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, with the ball rolling back into the stumps after a landing on the pitch, marked the end of India's stubborn resistance at Lord's, with Ravindra Jadeja left stranded following a heartbreaking 22-run loss.

India lost the match despite dominating England for large parts of the game, with one of the standout performers being Jasprit Bumrah. He took seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Following the defeat against the Three Lions, the visitors flew to Beckenham for practice for the fourth Test, as there was a nine-day gap between the third and fourth games of the ongoing series between the two sides.

Arshdeep Singh earned his maiden call-up in India's Test fold after impressing in the T20I fold and becoming the nation's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format. Arshdeep has experience playing in England, considering his past exploits in the County Championship. After a 17-wicket campaign in the IPL 2023, he signed for Kent and scalped 13 wickets from five matches. (ANI)

