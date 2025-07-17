The Test summer is currently ongoing in England and fans are joining in numbers to experience a classic match at their home at the iconic venues. The counties meanwhile are playing in the Vitality Blast T20s and preparing for the upcoming The Hundred 2025. The Hundred 2025 is all set to start from August 2025 and unlike the other occasions, this time it is not clashing with the Test seasons. Most players who are centrally contracted are now available for selection in the Hundred and it is going one of the biggest seasons the competitions has ever seen. One of the reasons being the takeovers of the Hundred franchises. The Hundred 2025 Schedule Announced: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles to Kickstart Fifth Edition of Competition on August 5, Check Full List of Fixtures.

The England Cricket Board has sold stakes in the Hundred franchise to IPL owners like Reliance Industries, RPSG Group, GMR group and Sun Group which includes sharing profit from ticket sales and broadcasts. Except for the IPL franchise owners, a New York-based investment firm, Knighthead Capital, Holdings Limited, a consortium of Silicon Valley tech and Cain International backed by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehley has also bought stakes in the Hundred franchises. With some ambitious owners on-board, the season promises a lot of excitement and never-seen-before cricketing action.

Ahead of the Hundred 2025 season, all the eight teams- Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, Manchester Originals, London Spirit, Birmingham Phoenix, Southern Brave, Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers have released their entire squad list since the drafts are now over. Amid this, fans have questioned, which team is England Test captain Ben Stokes part of? They will know the entire information here.

Which Team Ben Stokes Is Part of in The Hundred 2025?

Ben Stokes has been one of the best all-rounders in T20s. He has been a key player for the England men's T20I squad when they ended as the runner-up in 2016 and when they won the title in 2022. Stokes played a key innings in the final too. Stokes has also featured in the IPL for the like of Rising Pune Supergiants, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, playing some iconic knocks. He can be an asset to any side he joins in the Hundred. The Hundred 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of Men's and Women's Teams for Fifth Edition of 100-Ball Cricket Competition.

But unfortunately, Stokes, 33, has not been retained by Northern Superchargers as the teams announced their new signings and initial squad lists for the 2025 tournament. Stokes has decided to skip the Hundred as he suffered an injury playing for the competition back last year and he doesn't want to risk anything as he will be coming out a tough series against India and will be eyeing the Ashes later in the year at Australia. He will not play in the upcoming the Hundred 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).