India and Pakistan are set to face each other once again, but not this time in the field of cricket. The archrivals will be locking horns in the upcoming Men’s U-16 Asian Volleyball Championship 2025 semi-final clash. The India vs Pakistan volleyball match is set to be played on July 18. The much-awaited Men’s U-16 Asian Volleyball Championship 2025 semi-final between India and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India and Pakistan matches in any sport bring thrilling and intense action among fans. Both countries are known for giving their best, be it in the cricket field or any other sport. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

The Men’s U-16 Asian Volleyball Championship 2025 tournament was organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation. The tournament was held in the Thai cities of Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi. Sixteen teams participated and were divided into four pools. It is to be noted that the top four teams from this tournament will earn a direct spot for the expanded 24-team FIVB U-17 World Championship 2026.

India U-16 Volleyball Team Journey to the Semi-Finals

The India U-16 volleyball team swept through Pool A, defeating host Thailand, Australia, and China in straight sets to collect the nine points. In the quarter-final match against Uzbekistan, the young guns secured a close victory by a scoreline of 25-21, 25-16, 19-25, 18-25, 15-13 to book their place in the semi-finals of the ongoing prestigious tournament. India U-16 also confirmed their place in the U-17 World Championship. On Which TV Channel World Championship of Legends 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch WCL Season 2 T20 Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Pakistan U-16 Volleyball Team Journey to the Semi-Finals

Pakistan began their campaign with a thumping victory over South Korea. In their second Group F match, the Green Shirts thrashed Saudi Arabia, followed by a clinical victory over Chinese Taipei. Pakistan topped their Group F standings. In the thrilling quarter-final clash against Iran, Pakistan secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory with set scores of 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, and 31-29 in their favour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2025 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).