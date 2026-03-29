Miami [US], March 29: Aryna Sabalenka brushed aside the challenge with a commanding 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over World No. 4 Coco Gauff to seal her second straight Miami Open title on Sunday, becoming the first player to complete the Sunshine Double since Iga Swiatek in 2022. She is the fifth woman to achieve the feat, joining Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and Swiatek. Wimbledon 2026 To Debut VAR; Becomes Third Grand Slam To Adopt Video Review System After US and Australian Open.

The victory marks the 24th WTA singles title and 30th overall crown of Sabalenka's career, including six in doubles. Her haul features four Grand Slam singles titles, two in doubles, 11 WTA 1000 singles trophies and two more in doubles, one of which came in Miami in 2019. She has achieved these milestones while spending 83 weeks as World No. 1, including a current streak of 75 weeks at the top.

"It means a lot. My goal has always been to put my name in history, and I just did it. It just sounds so unreal. I don't know how I was able to achieve that, but I'm super proud right now. Of course, of course, super happy with this beautiful trophy," Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference as per the WTA Tour website. Aryna Sabalenka Shares Romantic Proposal Video Following Engagement to Oakberry Founder Georgios Frangulis.

With this victory, Sabalenka improved her head-to-head record to 7-6 against Coco Gauff on the WTA Tour, extending her winning streak to two matches. She also successfully defended her Miami Open crown, dropping just one set throughout the tournament.

Sabalenka becomes the first player to claim back-to-back titles at the event since Ashleigh Barty (2019, 2021), and the first to do so in consecutive editions since Serena Williams, who achieved the feat from 2013 to 2015. (ANI)

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