World No. 1 tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has announced her engagement to Brazilian businessman Georgios Frangulis, revealing a romantic proposal that took place on Wednesday, 4 March 2026. The Belarusian star shared the joyous news with her fans through a video posted on Instagram, featuring Frangulis kneeling amidst a setting adorned with flowers and candles. Sabalenka captioned the post, "You & me, forever ♾️ 3.3.26 💍🤍", confirming the date of the proposal. Who is Georgios Frangulis? Know All About Aryna Sabalenka's Partner

A Romantic Proposal

The intimate proposal, which Sabalenka admitted she "had NO idea" was happening, saw Frangulis present her with a diamond ring during a private celebration. The tennis champion appeared visibly surprised and emotional as she accepted the proposal, with the couple subsequently sharing their happiness online. The news quickly garnered widespread congratulations from within the tennis community, with fellow players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Amanda Anisimova extending their well wishes.

Relationship Background and Public Hints

Sabalenka and Frangulis made their relationship public in May 2024, and their bond has frequently been a topic of interest. Sabalenka had previously hinted at her desire for marriage, notably during the Brisbane International in January 2026. Why is Aryna Sabalenka Competing Without Country's Flag and Anthem at Australian Open 2026?

Following a victory, she jokingly thanked her boyfriend, adding, "Hopefully soon I'll call you something else, right?" Frangulis, known as the founder of the Oakberry brand, has been a consistent presence at Sabalenka's matches, offering public support.

Looking Ahead to Indian Wells

The engagement announcement comes at a significant point in Sabalenka's season, as she prepares to compete in the Indian Wells tournament. This event marks her first appearance since reaching the final of the Australian Open on 31 January, where she narrowly lost to Elena Rybakina. While her personal life takes a happy turn, Sabalenka will now shift her focus back to the court, aiming for a strong performance in the upcoming hard-court phase of the tour.

