Mirpur [Bangladesh], June 13 (ANI): Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott believes that his team needs to play more Tests in order to develop their own brand of cricket and to develop the players' mindset of being ambitious.

After being awarded Test status in 2018, Afghanistan have played six Test matches so far while they played their last Test against Zimbabwe in March 2021.

The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will begin on Wednesday in Mirpur.

"I think it is up to the players to play the normal game. As a head coach, you also need to be realistic with regard to the players that you have. The type of intent that you want to have as a side," Trott was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The style of play depends on the type of players. You can't be able to adjust to both - attack at times and defend at times. Some teams prefer to attack most time. It all depends on the players you have at your disposal. You have to find the right balance, what suits you as a side. I also think that the more Tests you play, the more you realise your best way of playing. England plays a lot of Tests. This is our first Test in 27 months. So you have to be realistic with regard to how the guys are going to play the type or brand of cricket. That develops itself. It can't be forced. Hopefully, we will see Afghanistan play more Tests," he said.

Afghanistan's ace cricketer Rashid Khan will not feature in the upcoming one-off Test match against Bangladesh. The ace spinner has been rested for the Test against Bangladesh. Afghanistan Cricket announced Rashid's absence on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"It is very difficult to replace a guy like Rashid," Trott said. "He has vast experience in playing all around the world in different competitions and different variations of the game. He has played Test cricket. So yes, that's obviously missed."But I think him having time off, obviously there's a lot of cricket coming up. Asia Cup and World Cup is coming up. I certainly see this time off for him now to get his back sorted out, with a view to the future, in the competitions in a few months' time."

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-captain), Afsar Zazai (wk), Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Bahir Shah, Nasir Jamal, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Amir Hamza, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Yamin Ahmadzai and Nijat Masood.

Reserves: Noor Ali Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman, Azmatullah Omarzai and Sayed Shirzad. (ANI)

