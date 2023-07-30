Khawaja-Warner look well settled at the crease. (Photo- ICC Twitter)

London [UK], July 30 (ANI): Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner reached their respective half-centuries as Australia looked absolutely solid at the end of a rain-interrupted second session during day four of the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at The Oval on Sunday, inching towards a 150-run opening partnership.

At the end of the session, Australia was at 135/0, with Khawaja (69*) and Warner (58*) unbeaten.

Australia started the second session at 75/0, with Usman Khawaja (39*) and David Warner (30*) unbeaten.

Following the start of second session, the duo continued to bat in a good rhythm, unleashing some timely boundaries on England.

Aussies reached the 100-run mark in 32.1 overs.

Khawaja reached his third half-century of the series in 110 balls by smashing Mark Wood for a four. His knock had five fours.

Warner also reached his half-century, his second in the series, in 90 balls. His knock had seven fours.

In the 36th over, Khawaja-Warner smashed Joe Root for three fours.

The rain stopped play in the 38th over and an early tea was taken.

Earlier, England set a massive target of 384 runs for Australia and in reply, Aussie openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave their team a solid start, navigating their way through the first session of day four of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Sunday.

At the end of the first session, Australia was at 75/0, with Usman Khawaja (39*) and David Warner (30*) unbeaten.

England started the first session at 389/9, with James Anderson (8*) and Stuart Broad (2*) unbeaten.

Broad received a 'Guard of Honour' from Australian players as he walked down to the field to play his final international cricket match.

Broad sent the crowd present at the venue into loud cheers as he smashed Mitchell Starc for a massive six over deep mid-wicket in the first over of the session. However, in the very next over, Todd Murphy clinched his fourth wicket by dismissing Anderson for eight runs. England was bundled out for 395 runs and led by 383 runs.

A target of 384 runs was set for Australia to win the Ashes series 3-1 or else England could make it 2-2.

Mitchell Starc (4/100) and Murphy (4/110) were the top bowlers for the Aussies. Skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood got one wicket each.

Australia came out to chase 384 runs. Openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja gave the visitors a good start.

As the innings progressed, Warner showed more aggression with the bat than Khawaja.

At the end of 10 overs, Australia was at 38/0 with Khawaja (20*) and Warner (16*) unbeaten.

Australia reached the 50-run mark in 13.2 overs.

Khawaja-Warner continued to hammer England with timely boundaries.

At the end of 20 overs, Australia was 63/0, with Warner (28*) and Khawaja (29*) unbeaten.

The duo took Australia safely through the first session.

Brief Scores: England: 283 and 395 (Joe Root 91, Jonny Bairstow 78, Mitchell Starc 4/100) vs Australia: 295 and 135/0 (Usman Khawaja 69*, David Warner 58*). (ANI)

