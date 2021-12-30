Melbourne [Australia], December 30 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee David Boon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing the fourth Ashes Test.

Australia and England will be locking horns on January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Steve Bernard, a member of the International Panel of ICC Referees, will take over as match referee for the fourth Ashes Test match, starting on January 5 at the SCG.

"It is anticipated that David Boon will return to the role for the fifth Test in Hobart, starting on January 14. He is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, including having a booster," Cricket Australia statement read.

"Boon will remain in Melbourne and in line with Victorian State Government Health guidelines will continue quarantining for 10 days," the statement read further. The statement also announced that all players from both teams, their families, the England and Australian support staff and the match officials have been having daily PCR tests since Monday, December 27. (ANI)

