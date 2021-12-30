India and South Africa are taking on each other at the Supersport Park in Centurion. Virat Kohli and men are already dominating the game as the hosts already had four batsmen inside the pavilion on Day 4 stumps. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at how day 4 panned out to be for both teams. So day 4 had some great bowling offered by the Indian team. IND vs SA 1st Test 2021 Day 4 Stat Highlights: Virat Kohli Ends 2021 Without International Ton But India Maintain Control.

After Indi got bundled out on the score of 174 runs, South Africa walked into bat. Aiden Markram (1) was the first one to go, courtesy of Mohammed Shami's excellent spell. Keegan Petersen (17) and Rassie van der Dussen (11) followed. Keshav Maharaj (8) also couldn't do much. Dean Elgar has scored 52* runs so far and become the highest contributor in the second innings. Jasprit Bumrah scalped a couple of wickets. Shami and Mohammad Siraj both got a wicket each. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming deets of the game below.

When is India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 5 will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on December 30, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 5 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 5?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 1st Test online.

