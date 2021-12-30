Lewis Hamilton is an extremely disappointed man! He lost the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021 title by a whisker to Max Verstappen and ever since it is said that the British racer might hand his boots from Formula 1. Now, here's another shocking development that has left all his fans in a state of confusion. So Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed everyone on Instagram. The Mercedes racer has not posted anything since the F1 title race and now has gone on a mass unfollowing spree. His brother Nicholas, however, stated that he has been taking a break from social media. Lewis Hamilton’s Father Anthony Congratulates Max Verstappen & His Dad, Formula 1 Shares Video of ‘Class Act' on Social Media.

While speaking about the mass unfollowing spree, he said, "I think he is just having a bit of a social media break, which I don’t blame him for,’ he told fans during an exchange on video game streaming platform Twitch. Social media can be a very toxic place. But he’s cool though. He’s fine. He’s watching the kids ski at the moment.” This has left fans in a state of confusion and the fans are wondering about Hamilton's future in the sport.

Snapshot of Lewis Hamiton's Instagram Account:

The final race of the season at the Yas Marina circuit witnessed Max Verstappen walking away with a win in the last lap of the match. It was Nicholas Latifi's car that got slammed into Williams' car. A safety car was required to slow the rest of the cars down so the stewards could clear the track. Verstappen used this time to get new tyres and Hamilton didn't. The FIA ordered unlapped cars to remain in their place, meaning three cars were between Verstappen and Hamilton. But the director then made a dramatic U-turn, leaving the field bunched up as Verstappen moved into second place. In the last lap, Max Verstappen with a win.

