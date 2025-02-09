Rudrapur (Uttarakhand), Feb 9 (PTI) Asian Games team event gold medallist shooter Prithviraj Tondaiman of Tamil Nadu claimed the gold medal in the men's trap while Neeru Dhanda of Madhya Pradesh finished on top of podium in the women's event at the National Games here on Sunday.

Tondaiman shot a score of 42 in the 50-target trap final to finish on top while Rajasthan's Ali Aman Elahi secured silver with 41. Aryanvansh Tyagi of Uttarakhand took the bronze with 29.

Tondaiman was part of the Indian team that won gold in the men's trap team event in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. The other two members were Darius Kynan Chenai and Zoravar Singh Sandhu.

In the women's category, MP's Neeru Dhanda clinched the gold medal with a score of 43. Delhi's Kirti Gupta narrowly missed the top spot, securing silver with 42, while Haryana's Aashima Ahlawat bagged bronze with 32.

A total of 30 participants competed in the men's trap qualifying round earlier in the day, with the top six advancing to the finals.

Tondaiman led the qualification with an impressive score of 121, followed closely by Kynan Chenai of Telangana (120) and Aryanvansh Tyagi of Uttarakhand (119).

Karan of Services (118+1) and Zoravar Singh of Punjab (118+0) also showcased remarkable accuracy to secure their spots in the final, along with Ali Aman Elahi (115), who completed the final lineup.

In the women's trap, 18 participants vied for places in the finals, with Neeru leading the qualifications with a score of 115. Aashima Ahlawat (111+1) and Shreyasi Singh of Bihar (107+2) followed closely.

Kirti Gupta of Delhi (107+2), Preeti Rajak of Services (107+1) and Rajeshwari Kumari of Punjab (106) secured the remaining slots in the finals. PTI PDS

