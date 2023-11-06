Bangkok, Nov 6 (PTI) The Asian Games gold medal-winning Indian trio of Aditi Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur ensured the top spot for the women's compound team in the ranking round of the Asian Archery Championship here on Monday.

World champion Aditi shot 706 points to grab the pole position, while veteran Jyothi, who recently won a hat-trick of gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, came third with a score of 700.

Parneet Kaur finished at fourth place, one point behind Jyothi as the Indian trio totalled 2105 points, finishing way ahead of Korea (2071) for the No 1 ranking.

In the eight-team draw, the women's compound team will begin its campaign against bottom-ranked Hong Kong in the elimination round.

South Korea (2128) edged out India by one point to take the No 1 spot in ranking in men's compound team event which has a draw of 16.

India has got a bye into the quarterfinals where they will face seventh seed Vietnam.

Priyansh (710) and Prathamesh Fuge (709) were the top-two finishers for India, and overall, they were ranked second and third behind South Korea's Yang Jaewon who sneaked ahead by just one point.

The women's recurve qualification round, which was suspended because of thunderstorms on Sunday, also resumed, and India stood fifth in ranking with 1947 points.

Ankita Bhakat took the 12th place with 656 points, while Bhajan Kaur (16th, 649) and Tisha Punia (21st, 642) completed the three-member team.

