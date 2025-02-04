London, Feb 3 (AP) The ATP Tour will return to Estoril, Portugal, in 2026 but won't be making a stop in Metz, France.

Those were the major changes in the ATP Tour schedule released Monday.

Estoril had been a regular part of the ATP circuit but was dropped to a Challenger event for the 2025 season. It will be an ATP 250 event in 2026 and will take place in July.

But the Moselle Open, an ATP 250 event in Metz, has been removed from the 2026 schedule.

Other changes have the Marseille tournament moving from February to October and the Stockholm event shifting from October to November.

The 2026 season will include nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, 16 ATP 500 events and 29 ATP 250 events. (AP) AM

