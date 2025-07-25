Sunningdale (UK), Jul 25 (PTI) Arjun Atwal, who is playing only his second event on the Champions Tour PGA, shot a superb 3-under 67 in the first round of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open, and was lying Tied-fifth after the first round in the Major for the Senior.

Atwal, who had also made the cut at the US Senior Open earlier, had a great run of four birdies from the second to the sixth. He had an eagle on par-4 11th.

Overall, Atwal began with a bogey on the second and then birdied four times to turn in 3-under 32. He bogeyed the 10th, eagled the 11th and birdied the 14th at which point he was 5-under for the first day.

He dropped shots on the 16th and the 18th for a final card of 3-under 67 at the Old Course at Sunningdale.

India's other two legends Jyoti Randhawa (70) was even par and T-42nd, while Jeev Milkha Singh (71) was one-over and T-69. The top-70 and ties will make the cut.

Jeev, a regular on the Legends Tour (Europe) also plays on the Japan Senior Tour while making an occasional appearance on the Asian Tour.

Steven Alker carded a seven under par round on the Old Course at Sunningdale to take the lead after the first round.

The New Zealander, who won PGA TOUR Champions' season-long Charles Schwab Cup for a second time last year, carded six birdies and an eagle in his round of 63 to sit one stroke ahead of Australia's Mark Hensby.

Alker has won nine times on PGA TOUR Champions, most recently at the Cologuard Classic in March, and is seeking a second Senior Major success to add to his 2022 Senior PGA Championship victory.

In a share of third are defending champion K.J. Choi, who made history last year as the first South Korean to win a Senior Major Championship, and five-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Joe Durant after carding four under par rounds of 66.

Nine players sit in fifth place on three under, including Major Champions Ernie Els, fellow South African Retief Goosen and Irishman Padraig Harrington, as well as 2018 Senior Open winner Miguel Angel Jiménez.

