Gopeshwar (U'khand), Jun 24 (PTI) The picturesque Auli, which is famous for its skiing slopes, is being developed into a winter sports destination of international standards.

Announcing this here on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu said a masterplan for developing Auli into an international winter sports destination is in its final stages.

Also Read | Savita Punia, Indian Women’s Hockey Captain, Says Team on a Mission To Win Maiden Medal at FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2022.

Sandhu was talking to reporters in Auli after holding a meeting with officials there to review the efforts being made in this direction.

There are some hitches in the implementation of the masterplan and land acquisition, which will be overcome through consultations with the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the state tourism department so that the project is implemented at the earliest, the chief secretary said.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022 Schedule, Date, Time, Top Seeds And All You Need to Know About The All England Lawn Tennis Championships.

He also conducted a land-and-aerial survey of the slopes of Auli.

On the Char Dham yatra, Sandhu said a record number of pilgrims are visiting the Himalayan temples this year, which is good for the local tradesmen whose livelihoods depend on the pilgrimage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)