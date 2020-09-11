Manchester, Sep 11 (AP) Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell March put on a 126-run partnership to lead Australia out of trouble against England to 294-9 in the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.

England is back to near full strength with nine of the side that won the Cricket World Cup final last year, and won't be fazed at chasing a score under 300. But 295 would be a record total to chase down on this ground.

Australia was wobbling at 123-5 in the 24th over when Maxwell, whose last ODI was the World Cup semifinals loss to England 14 months ago, joined Marsh in the middle.

They gradually turned the pressure back on the bowlers. Marsh played an important anchor role while Maxwell opened up, hitting spinner Adil Rashid twice over the fence. The next ball after his second six earned Maxwell his 20th ODI fifty.

Maxwell hit Jofra Archer for consecutive sixes in the 44th but chopped the next ball on and was out for 77 off 59 balls.

Following his first fifty in 2 1/2 years, Marsh departed in the 47th, lbw to Mark Wood on 73 off 100 balls, including six boundaries.

Chris Woakes bagged Adam Zampa in the last over but conceded a last-ball six to Mitchell Starc, who finished 19 not out.

England won the toss and had the upper hand for the first half of the innings. Archer knocked over David Warner's off stump in the fourth over, and Wood's first ball was edged behind by captain Aaron Finch.

Marcus Stoinis batted at No. 3 in place of Steve Smith, who was rested after being hit in the head in the nets on Thursday, and smacked Wood around for three boundaries in one over.

But Wood got Stoinis, who attempted a drive but edged behind after making 43 off 34 balls.

Rashid removed Marnus Labuschagne (21) and Alex Carey (10) and Australia, sent into bat, was 123-5.

But Maxwell and Marsh eased the visitors' worries. Archer and Wood, playing their first ODIs since the World Cup, took three wickets each. (AP)

