London, September 11: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho feels the club will sign a striker in the transfer window. Tottenham were shorn of a striker when Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were injured in January and February respectively. "I want, I need a striker," Mourinho was quoted as saying by BBC.

"But I want to make it very, very clear that the club knows that I need a striker and they also want a striker." The veteran manager said he is optimistic the club will get one. "Are we going to get one? I believe so, I honestly believe so. The team needs it for the balance of the squad." Jose Mourinho Takes a Dig At Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes For the Number of Penalties Taken During Premier League 2019-20.

Mourinho also said the new signing could play alongside Harry Kane. "I don't like that word 'back-up'," he said. "I know we have one of the best strikers in the world. The best striker in England. But I don't like the word 'back-up'. A squad is a squad.

"A striker can play with Harry Kane. A striker who comes here won't be filling the back-up situation. It's not to support us in such a difficult season. It's also to try and play. And why not play with Harry?"

