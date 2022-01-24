Melbourne [Australia], January 24 (ANI): Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece beats Taylor Fritz of USA 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the men's singles match of the fourth round that lasted for three hours and 23 minutes here at the Rod Laver Arena on Monday. Tsitsipas has set a quarter-final clash against Jannik Sinner of Italy.

In the opening set the 20th seed American Taylor Fritz broke fourth seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the seventh game to nose ahead and went on to win the opening set 6-4.

Despite being a set down Tsitsipas made a brilliant comeback in the second set as he broke him in the tenth game to win the second set 6-4 and make it one set apiece.

In the third set Taylor Fritz broke the Greek in the seventh game to take a lead and went on to win it 6-4 taking two sets to one lead.

Once again being down by a set the fourth seed Tsitsipas made a comeback breaking Taylor in the eighth game to take an important 5-3 lead and ultimately went on to win the set comfortably 6-3.

The fifth and final set was a neck-to-neck battle till 4-4 but in the ninth game Tsitsipas broke the American and held on to his next one to win it 6-4 and ultimately won the fourth round match to enter the quarter-final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas went on to hit 19 aces and 53 winners enroute to his victory against Taylor Fritz to set up a quarter-final clash with Italy's Jannik Sinner who defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets. (ANI)

