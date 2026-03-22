Kingstown [St. Vincent and Grenadines], March 22 (ANI): Australia women defeated West Indies women by 17 runs in the second T20I of the ongoing bilateral series held at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Sunday.

With this win, the visitors have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

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Skipper Sophie Molineux won the toss and put her side to bat first. Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney opened the batting for Australia and added 54 runs in the powerplay.

Phoebe Litchfield came to bat at number three and made 35 off 29 balls with the help of three fours. She added 58 runs for the third wicket with the veteran Ellyse Perry.

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Perry hit six boundaries in her 42-run-knock off 28 balls. Nicola Carey and Tahlia McGrath took Australia women past 160 runs.

Deandra Dottin, Jahzara Claxton, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher took one wicket each as Australia women posted 164/5.

In response, the Windies skipper Matthews opened the innings with Qiana Joseph, who lost her wicket in the fourth over after being involved in a horrible run-out.

Stefanie Taylor (22 off 27 balls) added 77 runs for the second wicket with the skipper before she lost her wicket to Alana King after making 56 runs off 41 balls. She hit seven fours and three sixes in her knock.

Deandra Dottin fought hard with her unbeaten 39 off 28 balls, but couldn't take her side past the winning line as the hosts lost the match by 17 runs.

Alana King was named Player of the Match for her bowling figures of 25/2. Georgia Wareham also took a wicket, Shemaine Campbelle.

Now, the Windies women will host Australia in the third and final T20I at the same venue on Tuesday. (ANI)

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