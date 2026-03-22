Swastik Chikara, a former batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has etched his name into the record books with an astonishing unbeaten innings of 195 runs from merely 69 deliveries in a recent Ayodhya Premier League T20 match. Playing for Gomti Thunders against Hindon Titans, Chikara's explosive performance on Friday, 22 March 2026, captivated spectators and set a new benchmark for batting prowess in the league. PSL 2026 To Be Played Without Crowd; Venues Reduced To Lahore and Karachi Amid Fuel Crisis.

Chikara's monumental innings was a display of aggressive yet controlled hitting, featuring an incredible 21 sixes and 11 fours. His remarkable strike rate of 282.6 left the opposing Hindon Titans overwhelmed and firmly established his dominance from the outset of the match. This extraordinary feat is already being hailed as one of the most powerful batting displays witnessed in T20 cricket, propelling Chikara into the spotlight.

A Career-Defining Knock

The 2026 edition of the Ayodhya Premier League T20 has seen several competitive encounters, but Chikara's individual brilliance stands out. His ability to accelerate the scoring rate and maintain consistency throughout his innings underscored his experience and skill. Having been part of RCB's IPL 2026 championship team, Chikara brought a wealth of top-tier T20 experience to the local league, which was evident in his commanding performance. The innings not only secured a significant advantage for Gomti Thunders but also provided a thrilling spectacle for cricket enthusiasts. Virat Kohli Rubbishes Claims of India-London Chartered Flight Between Matches Demand From RCB for IPL 2026.

The Ayodhya Premier League, which commenced its season on 11 March 2026, continues to provide a platform for both established and emerging talent in the region. Matches are being held at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar International Sports Stadium in Ayodhya, offering a professional setting for these high-stakes T20 contests. Chikara's innings will undoubtedly serve as a highlight of the tournament, inspiring other players and drawing further attention to the league.

This knock by Swastik Chikara underscores the dynamic nature of T20 cricket and the enduring impact individual brilliance can have on a match. As the Ayodhya Premier League progresses, all eyes will be on whether other batters can emulate or even surpass this incredible display of power-hitting.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).