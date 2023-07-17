Southampton [UK], July 17 (ANI): Australian batter Ellyse Perry completed 6,000 international runs on Sunday.

Perry reached this milestone during Australia's second ODI against England in the multi-format women's Ashes series.

The batter top-scored for Australia in the match. She played a knock of 91 runs in 124 balls. The knock consisted of nine fours and a six and the runs came at a strike rate of 73.38.

Format-wise, Ellyse's biggest strength is her ODI game. In 133 ODI matches, she has scored 3,518 runs at an average of 50.25 in 107 innings. She has scored two centuries and 30 half-centuries, with the best score of 112*.

She has also represented Australia in 142 T20I matches, in which she has scored 1,627 runs at an average of 31.28 in 87 innings. Perry has scored eight half-centuries in her short format career, with the best score of 75. Her strike rate is 114.09.

Perry has also played 11 Tests, scoring 876 runs at an average of 73.00 in 19 innings. She has scored two centuries and four half-centuries, with the best score of 213*.

In all, Perry has played 286 matches for Australia, in which she has scored 6,021 runs in 213 innings at an average of 44.93. She has scored four centuries and 42 half-centuries for her country, with the best score of 213*.

These stats make her one of the most successful batters for her country.

Coming to the match, being put to bat first by England, the Aussies posted 282/7 in 50 overs. Knocks from Perry (91), Annabel Sutherland (50 in 47 balls with six fours), Georgia Wareham (37* in 14 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Beth Mooney (33 in 42 balls with five fours) were instrumental in the visitors putting up the huge total.

Sophie Ecclestone (3/40) and Lauren Bell (3/85) were the top bowlers for England, though the latter leaked runs at an economy rate of 9.44 in nine overs.

In the chase of 283, Tammy Beaumont initially kept England in contention while her other two top-order players failed. She scored 60 in 62 balls, consisting of eight fours. After her dismissal, England was 107/3 in 21.1 overs.

From then on, Nat Sciver Brunt and Amy Jones took the responsibility to take the chase forward with their 57-run stand for the sixth wicket. Brunt smashed a century, scoring 111 in 99 balls, consisting of 10 fours and Jones scored 37 in 34 balls, consisting of three fours. Sarah Glenn (22*) played a supportive role to Brunt, but the latter failed to hit winning runs for England.

Alana King (3/44) and Ashleigh Gardner (3/54) were the pick of the bowlers for Australia.

Alana King won the 'Player of the Match' award for her spell.

Now, the women's Ashes series is in Australia's hands at 8-6 and they have retained the title. England can still get two points by winning the final ODI, but the scoreline still would be 8-8 and the Aussies will retain the title. (ANI)

