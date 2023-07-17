Lionel Messi’s presentation as a new Inter Miami player is what probably hundreds of fans are waiting for. The seven-time Ballon D’or winner was officially announced by the club as their new player a day ago and the Miami-based MLS outfit have planned an event, ‘The Unveil’, where they would present the player in front of the fans. Messi chose to move to the MLS in the USA after his PSG departure was confirmed, with him being linked to a return to Barcelona and also a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal. Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Jersey Poses With David Beckham After Joining New Club, Picture Goes Viral!.

Lionel Messi's Unveiling Event Details

Save The Date 📅⚽ Major unveiling event set for this Sunday, July 16 at 6PM at @DRVPNKStadium! Tickets will be FREE for Season Ticket Members, while limited tickets may become available for purchase at a later date.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner will be donning Inter Miami’s traditional pink kit and is expected to make his debut for them in their Leagues Cup match against Liga MX side Cruz Azul on July 21. Messi would be presented as an Inter Miami player at the DRV PNK Stadium in front of the fans. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the event. Andre Russell Smashes Fifty off 29 Balls During Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC 2023 Match

When is Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Unveiling Event? Know Date, Time and Venue

Lionel Messi would be unveiled by Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The event would begin at 6 pm PDT on July 16, which in IST (Indian Standard Time) is 6:30 am on July 17.

Where to Watch Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Unveiling Event?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there would be no live telecast of the event. As there is no official broadcaster for the event, fans in India will not be able to watch this on their TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Watch Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Unveiling Event?

Fans would be able to watch live streaming of this event on Apple TV, only for those who have an MLS season pass. Otherwise, fans can also stay tuned to Inter Miami’s social media handles to watch the ceremony.

