Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 10 (ANI): As Team India clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title with a thrilling four-wicket win over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, celebrations erupted across the country.

Among those rejoicing was the family of Indian all-rounder Axar Patel, who marked the occasion by distributing sweets and bursting crackers at their residence in Gujarat.

Axar's father, Rajesh Patel, expressed immense pride in the team's achievement.

"The team played very well. We are very proud and happy with this victory of the team," he told ANI.

His mother, Preeti Patel, also shared her joy, saying, "I am very happy that the team has won the trophy. My blessings are with them."

Coming to the match, India's triumph was powered by a swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, crucial contributions from Shreyas Iyer, and outstanding spells by spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Their combined efforts ensured an all-round performance that saw India successfully chase down New Zealand's target and lift the coveted trophy.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first.

Kiwis got off to a fine start with a 57-run stand between Will Young (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37 in 29 balls, with four boundaries and a six). However, Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) applied some breaks and reduced NZ to 75/3.

A 57-run stand between Daryl Mitchell (63 in 101 balls, with three fours) and Michael Bracewell pushed Kiwis towards 150-plus runs. Bracewell played a fine hand of 53* in 40 balls, with three fours and two sixes, taking NZ to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) were top wicket-takers for India. Mohammed Shami also took a wicket, but conceded 74 runs in his nine overs.

During the run-chase, India had a fine 105-run stand to start off things, between skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill (31 in 50 balls, with a six). While Gill, Virat and eventually Rohit (76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) lost their wickets quickly, leaving India at 122/3, Shreyas Iyer (48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Axar Patel (29 in 40 balls, with a four and six) stitched a 61-run stand.

After India lost Axar following crossing of 200-run mark, KL Rahul (34* in 33 balls, with a four and a six) and Hardik Pandya (18) did their job of taking India to the finishing line with six wickets and an over left.

Michael Bracewell (2/28) and Mitchell Santner (2/46) were top wicket-takers for NZ. (ANI)

