Mumbai, March 10: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated Team India on their magnificent triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where they emerged victorious in dominant fashion and reaffirming their place as the top-ranked side in both ODIs and T20Is. India's spinners called the shots majorly to pick five wickets collectively on a sluggish pitch, while captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 and KL Rahul stayed calm to hit an unbeaten 34 to give the Men in Blue their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand here on Sunday. IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy Shine As India Secure Third Title, Beat New Zealand by Four Wickets in Final.

"From the very outset, the team pursued excellence, overcoming formidable challenges with a brand of cricket that was both fearless and disciplined. Their unbeaten run in an ICC tournament is a true reflection of their consistency, strategic execution, and hunger to succeed on the global stage. The final against New Zealand was the perfect culmination of this journey - an exhibition of resilience and high-pressure mastery," the BCCI statement read.

IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final Stat Highlights

Roger Binny, BCCI president, said, "This triumph is a landmark moment for Indian cricket, following the high of last year’s T20 World Cup success. To dominate yet another global tournament and bring home the Champions Trophy is a phenomenal achievement. The team has played with unparalleled consistency and character, and I congratulate captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and the entire squad for their historic success."

The BCCI extended its highest commendation to captain Rohit Sharma, under whose leadership, India lifted their second ICC silverware in less than nine months after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup against South Africa in Bridgetown. Shubman Gill Praises Rohit Sharma’s Leadership As India Cricket Team Clinches Third ICC Champions Trophy Title.

"His ability to inspire and lead by example played a defining role in India's victorious campaign... These twin titles firmly establish his legacy as one of India’s finest and most successful captains," it said.

Rohit has joined the list with two ICC titles in less than a year's gap to finish ahead of legendary cricketers Sourav Ganguly (2002 Champions Trophy) and Kapil Dev (1983 ODI World Cup).

Devajit Saikia, secretary, stated, “India's triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025 is a reflection of their perseverance, meticulous preparation, and fearless execution. The team has showcased exceptional skill and unity, making the entire nation proud. This is a special win and will be remembered for years to come." From Recreation of ‘Gangnam Style’ to Zest of ‘Bhangra’, Here’s How India Players Celebrated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Success.

Rajeev Shukla, vice president, BCCI, added, "Winning an ICC title is always a special achievement, and this team has done it in dominant fashion. The seamless blend of experience and youthful energy has been remarkable, and this triumph will serve as inspiration for future generations of Indian cricket."

The BCCI also lauded the role of head coach Gautam Gambhir, whose fearless approach and tactical insight were key to shaping this winning team. "His emphasis on self-belief and strategic execution was evident in the way the players carried themselves throughout the competition," it added.

"This victory is a testament to the talent and perseverance of Indian cricket. The way this team has performed under pressure and delivered in crucial moments is truly commendable. Congratulations to every player, the support staff, and the fans who have stood by the team," BCCI treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia said. Rohit Sharma Joins MS Dhoni in Exclusive India Cricket Team Captain’s Club With Heroics in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

Rohan Gauns Dessai, BCCI joint secretary, added, "The Champions Trophy 2025 victory is the result of relentless hard work and determination. Team India has exhibited outstanding teamwork, and this success highlights the depth and strength of Indian cricket. This is indeed a proud moment for the entire nation."

