Karachi [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): West Indies-bound Pakistan national team's Test players will depart for Barbados for a two-match series on July 26.

Pakistan is currently locking horns with England in a three-match T20I series and will face West Indies in five T20Is from July 27.

The visitors will then lock horns with West Indies in a two-match Test series which gets underway from August 12.

The 11 players are Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah, Zahid Mahmood.

The 11 cricketers that will join the remaining Test players in the West Indies finished their 10-day training and conditioning camp at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday.

The players will now enter a bio-secure bubble in a Lahore hotel on July 22 before departing for Barbados.

"Before entering the bio-secure bubble, the players will undergo COVID-19 tests at their respective home towns on Monday, 19 July," The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

The players will have another round of Covid-19 testing on their arrival in the team hotel in Lahore on Thursday. The final round of testing will be conducted on July 24 before the player's departure in the wee hours of July 26 to Barbados en-route London.

The first West Indies-Pakistan Test will be played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica from August 12.

Meanwhile, in the first T20I, Liam Livingstone scored the fastest T20I century by an England player but failed to take the hosts over the line as Pakistan recorded a 31-run win on Friday.

With this win, Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Livingstone smashed nine sixes and six fours in a scintillating 103 off 43 balls but Pakistan bowlers held their nerve to eke out a hard-fought win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)