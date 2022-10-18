France [Paris], October 18 (ANI): Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema walked away with the Ballon d'Or trophy in a ceremony held at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France on Monday.

"KARIM BENZEMA IS THE 2022 BALLON D'OR! @Benzema @realmadrid #ballondor," tweeted the official handle of Ballon d'Or.

Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane finished as a runner up while Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City was at third spot.

Benzema became the first French player since Zinedine Zidane to win the top honour. Zidane had won this award back in 1998.

"It makes me really proud. All the work I did, I never gave up. It was a childhood dream like all kids - the motivation. I had two motivations in my life - Zidane and Ronaldo. I've always had this dream in my mind that anything is possible," Sky Sports quoted Benzema as saying.

"There was a difficult period where I wasn't in the French team, but I never stopped working hard nor gave up. I always kept my head, concentrated on playing football and I am really proud of my journey here. It was not easy, it was a difficult time. It was hard for my family as well. To be here today, for the first time for me, I'm happy and pleased with my work and I keep going."

"I want to thank my team-mates, whether it's Real Madrid or the national team. My coach, thanks to him as well. The Real Madrid president as well."

"I have a lot of people to thank. It's an individual prize, but it's a collective one because everyone has played a role," he concluded.

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas became the first to win two back-to-back Women's Ballon d'Or trophies in consecutive seasons.

"BACK TO BACK WINNER! ALEXIA PUTELLAS IS THE 2022 WOMEN'S BALLON D'OR! @alexiaputellas@FCBfemeni #ballondor," tweeted official handle of Ballon d'Or.

Beth Mead, England's Euro 2022 winning star and top scorer at that tournament, finished as runners up, while Sam Kerr of Chelsea from Australia stood at third position.

Alexia won the award after an incredible 2021-22 seaon in which she helped Barca reach second consecutive Champions league final, scoring 11 goals in 10 matches and a total of 18 goals and 15 assists within 26 league matches.

"Without my team-mates this would not have been possible. I want to thank the staff and the coach and everyone involved at Barcelona," Alexia was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Manchester City won the 'Club of the Year' honours.

"Manchester City is the club of the year! Congrats @ManCity #clubdelannee #ballondor," tweeted Ballon d'Or.

FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski clinched the Gerd Muller Award, getting recognised as the best striker.

"Robert Lewandowski wins the Gerd Muller Award! The best striker of the year! Congrats @lewy_official! #tropheeGerdMuller #ballondor," tweeted official handle of Ballon d'Or.

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois got recognized as the best goalkeeper on the globe, winning the Yachine Trophy.

"THIBAUT COURTOIS IS THE 2022 YACHINE TROPHY WINNER! @realmadrid #TropheeYachine #ballondor," tweeted official handle of Ballon d'Or.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi won the Kopa trophy, an award given to the world's best under-21 footballer.

The official Twitter of Ballon d'Or announced 18-year old's win, tweeting, "GAVI IS THE 2022 KOPA TROPHY WINNER! @FCBarcelona #tropheekopa #ballondor https://t.co/qok7kIbxtP"

Bayern Munich and Senegal striker Sadio Mane got the first-ever Socrates Award for his humanitarian efforts off the field.

"Sadio Mane wins the Socrates Award! #PrixSocrates with @peaceandsport#ballondor https://t.co/9bEB2ammnW," tweeted Ballon d'Or. (ANI)

