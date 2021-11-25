Chattogram [Bangladesh], November 25 (ANI): Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan which gets underway from Friday in Chattogram.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in a two-match Test series from Friday.

Bangladesh's chief selector Minhajul Abedin hinted that the all-rounder might miss the second Test as well.

"Shakib's hamstring injury hasn't improved. Shakib needs further rehabilitation. Our physiotherapist is constantly taking care of him," ESPNcricinfo quoted Abedin as saying.

"We understood that he wouldn't be available for the first Test. We are also not sure of his availability for the second Test. The physio will let us know soon. We haven't called up a replacement since we picked the 16-man squad knowing Shakib's condition," he added.

Tamim Iqbal will also not be a part of the squad as he was ruled out of the Test series with a second fracture on his left thumb, sustained during an Everest Premier League match in October.

Bangladesh squad for the first Test: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja. (ANI)

