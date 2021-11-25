India and New Zealand will face off against each other in a two-game Test series. The IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 will be played at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur starting from November 25, 2021 (Friday). India were the better team in the T20Is and will be aiming to replicate in the longest format. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs New Zealand but will IND vs NZ 1st Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or Doordarshan Network. India vs New Zealand 1st Test, 2021: Head Coach Rahul Dravid Tries a Hand at Right-Arm Off-Spin Bowling in the Nets (Watch Video).

Both teams will see a number of changes to their squad as India will be without regular Test skipper Virat Kohli, who has been rested along with the new T20I captain Rohit Sharma and in their absence, Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team. Meanwhile, New Zealand will welcome back Kane Williamson after the T20Is as they hope to bounce back from the series loss in the shortest international format. India vs New Zealand 1st Test, 2021: Shreyas Iyer Will Make His Debut in Kanpur, Says Stand-In Skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Is IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021. The IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs NZ 1st Test 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs NZ 1st Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

