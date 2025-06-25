Mirpur [Bangladesh], June 25 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Team on Wednesday announced the schedule for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan which will kickstart from July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, as per the ICC official website.

The two nations, who previously contested in as many T20Is in Pakistan earlier this month, will be vying against each other in the shortest format again.

Also Read | Pakistan National Cricket Team to Visit Bangladesh For Three-Match T20I Series in July.

Having been at the receiving end of a series sweep in Pakistan, Bangladesh will be looking to turn the tide in the upcoming contest.

All three games scheduled in July will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Also Read | FC Barcelona Set To Return to Their Base This August After Renovation.

The series will act as a preparation in sub-continental conditions for the two teams with next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Bangladesh are currently in the middle of an all-format tour of Sri Lanka - two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The tourists had drawn the Test series opener in Galle and are featuring in the second Test in Colombo. The two-match series marked the beginning of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Bangladesh men's fixtures vs Pakistan:

July 20 - 1st T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur.

July 22 - 2nd T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur.

July 24 - 3rd T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)