Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 8 (ANI): Having missed out on Bangladesh's previous Test assignment against the West Indies, Mushfiqur Rahim is among the notable inclusions in the red-ball setup against Zimbabwe. Bangladesh have unveiled a 15-player squad for the first of the two Tests against Zimbabwe at home, as per ICC.

Full-time skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had missed out the ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies, is back to leading the team.

Also making a return is seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Rahim, who was also among the absentees from Bangladesh's previous Test assignment.

With 94 Tests under his belt, Mushfiqur has 6007 runs at an average of 37.8 that includes 11 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has earned a maiden call-up in the Test side. The 22-year-old, who has featured in 10 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Bangladesh, has 37 scalps to his name in international cricket so far.

Among the absentees is fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who misses out owing to a 'left Achilles tendon issue', confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Board in a release as quoted by ICC.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Series schedule

1st Test - April 20-24, Sylhet

2nd Test - April 28-May 2, Chattogram. (ANI)

