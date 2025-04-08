Defending champions Real Madrid CF are set to be hosted by Arsenal FC in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter-final first-leg encounter, at the iconic Emirates Stadium in London. Real Madrid have entered the top-eight after getting past Madrid derby rivals Atletico Madrid, where they had to struggle till a controversial penalty shootout, after failing to score in the second leg. Arsenal are here after a dominating 9-3 aggregate over PSV in the UCL RO16, thanks to the first leg 1-7. The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final match will be played from 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on April 9. Arsenal vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The Arsenal vs Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 quarter-final match will be one of intensity, with both sides are in the second spot in their respective domestic leagues. Both sides have star-studded squads, managed by tactical geniuses. While Real Madrid are guided by the veteran mastermind Carlo Ancelotti, Arsenal are under the plans of young coach Mikel Arteta, who revamped the club from disasters after taking over.

Arsenal vs Real Madrid Lineups UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final First Leg Match

Hosts, Arsenal will be dealing with some absentees in the Arsenal vs Real Madrid Lineups UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final first-leg. Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Gabriel Magalhaes are all injured and sidelined. Raheem Sterling is servinng a ban. Arsenal might opt for a 4-3-3 formation, with a compact defense hard to mess with. Real Madrid are also expected to abide by their 4-4-2 formation, which might take the shape of a 4-2-3-1 formation. Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius Jr, and Kylian Mbappe, are the world-class forwards the world fears, but beating the Arsenal defense, which stands best in the English Premier League will be tough. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match? Here’s the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Arsenal Predicted Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Raya (GK); Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Lineup (4-4-2): Courtois (GK), Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Alaba; Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo; Vinicius, Mbappe.

