Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score Updates: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to host the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match is being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. You can check the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here. Punjab Kings started their campaign on a strong note. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab-based franchise has secured two games out of three outings. PBKS suffered a defeat against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals, at the very same stadium in Chandigarh. This was their first loss in the IPL 2025. PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK, on the other hand, are having a poor run in the IPL 2025 season. The five-time champions have only won one match against the Mumbai Indians and suffered three consecutive defeats. The Gaikwad-led side is languishing in ninth place, and a loss against the Punjab Kings will make things worse for them. PBKS are among the most balanced sides in this IPL. PBKS perhaps misread the conditions in their previous match against the Rajasthan Royals, which cost them the match.

PBKS ended up conceding their first 200-plus total in Mullanpur. CSK, on the other hand, have looked completely out of sorts. The five-time champions have conceded over 180 runs in three games, bowling first on slowish pitches. The Gaikwad-led side has struggled to score runs and has failed to chase down the target in IPL 2025. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 22.

Squads:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi