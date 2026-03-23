Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 23 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) granted clearance to their players for participation in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on Monday. The PSL is set to begin on 26 March, with the final on 3 May.

"Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that it has maintained close coordination with the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Bangladesh regarding the participation of Bangladeshi cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 tournament", BCB said in a statement.

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"Following consultations, it has been confirmed that there are no prevailing security or safety concerns for the players selected to represent various franchises in the competition. This conclusion has been reached based on assurances received from the Bangladesh Mission in Islamabad", it added.

"With these assurances in place, the players have travelled to Pakistan for the tournament", the statement said.

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"The BCB reiterates that the well-being of its players remains its foremost priority. The Board will continue to remain in close contact with all concerned parties", it said.

PSL 2026 will be held without spectators due to the ongoing West Asia crisis. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has stated that the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested all of Pakistan to "restrict their movements because of the fuel crisis."

The tournament has also been reduced from six venues to just two, with all matches now scheduled in Lahore and Karachi. Additionally, the opening ceremony in Lahore has also been called off.

Mustafizur Rahman and Parvez Hossain Emon (Lahore Qalandars), Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (Peshawar Zalmi), and Rishad Hossain (Rawalpindi Pindiz) had earlier been granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs) by the Bangladesh Cricket Board after being picked by franchises for the tournament, scheduled from March 26 to May 3. (ANI)

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