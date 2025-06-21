Galle (Sri Lanka), Jun 21 (AP) Bangladesh missed out on a rare victory away from home when its series-opening cricket test against Sri Lanka ended in a draw on the rain-affected final day Saturday.

After a prolonged rain break that saw the morning session curtailed to just 80 minutes, there was a window — 50 overs — still wide enough to force the issue. The visitors led by 251 runs. The stage was set. But they opted for the conservative route.

Najmul Hossain Shanto pressed on to complete his second century of the match — a personal milestone for the captain, but a potentially costly one for the team.

By the time the declaration came at 285-6, Bangladesh had consumed nearly an hour more of precious time — and momentum.

Shanto's feat was historic. Only 14 other men in the long annals of test cricket have scored hundreds in each innings on two separate occasions. Shanto previously achieved the double-ton trick against Afghanistan in 2023.

Bangladesh, chasing only its second test win over Sri Lanka in 27 attempts, may rue this as the one that got away. The hosts had their backs to the wall for just over a session and while they lost wickets and had to negotiate some sharp turn and bounce, they were never truly cornered.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan removed first-innings centurion Pathum Nissanka with a peach that dipped and turned. Taijul Islam chimed in with a tidy burst, accounting for Lahiru Udara, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

Bangladesh has won only seven away tests.

Farewell for Mathews

================

The day also marked a poignant farewell. Mathews bowed out of the test arena. He fell for 8, caught off bat-pad, and each Bangladeshi fielder made a beeline to salute a fine career. A man for all seasons, Mathews had captained Sri Lanka to its maiden series win in England in 2014 and wore the whites 119 times for his country.

As Sri Lanka looks ahead to the second test in Colombo, it must now confront two pressing questions. Who fills the Mathews-sized void in the middle order — a space occupied by experience and resilience for over 15 years? And is it time to reconsider Prabath Jayasuriya's role? The left-arm spinner, once a revelation, has struggled of late, and his solitary wicket in this match did little to silence the murmurs.

For Bangladesh, reinforcements arrive in the form of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who missed the Galle test because of illness. His return adds depth especially on tracks where finger spinners often dictate proceedings. (AP)

