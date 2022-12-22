Mirpur, Dec 22 (PTI) Bangladesh made 82 for two at lunch on the opening day of the second Test against India here on Thursday.

Bangladesh lost both their openers Najmul Hossain Shanto (24) and Zakir Hasan (15) in the morning session.

Also Read | Hardik Pandya, India All-Rounder, Likely to Get White-Ball Captaincy in Near Future: Reports.

Pacer Jaydev Unadkat (1/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/30) picked up the wickets for India.

At the break, skipper Shakib Al Hasan (16 not out) and Mominul Haque (23 not out) were at the crease.

Also Read | Lionel Scaloni, Argentina Coach, 'Eternally Grateful' to Fans For Their Continuous Support, Says 'You Were Player Number 12'.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 82 for 2 in 28 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 24, Mominul Haque 23 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 16 not out; Jaydev Unadkat 1/20).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)