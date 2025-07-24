Dhaka (Bangladesh), Jul 24 (AP) Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first in the third and final T20 on Thursday.

Bangladesh is chasing a clean sweep in the Dhaka suburb of Mirpur after securing its first T20 series win over Pakistan.

The hosts made five changes from the previous match as they tried to decide on their best combination for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman were left out for Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed.

Pakistan made two changes, Sahibzada Farhan and Hussain Talat replacing Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah.

Line-ups:

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza. (AP)

