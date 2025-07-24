New Delhi [India], July 24: In what promises to be a packed summer of cricket in England next year, both the Indian men's and women's teams are set to tour the country in 2026 for a series of white-ball fixtures, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website. The Indian men's team will kick off their tour with a five-match T20I series starting July 1, with Durham playing host to the opening game. The action then shifts to Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9), and concludes with the final T20I in Southampton on July 11. Is December 6 the Luckiest Day To Be Born As Cricketer? Fan Points Out Interesting Trivia About Team India Playing XI for 4th Test vs England.

Following the T20Is, Rohit Sharma's men will take on England in a three-match ODI series beginning July 14 in Birmingham. The second ODI is slated for July 16 in Cardiff, before the marquee clash at the iconic Lord's on July 19 wraps up the tour. Meanwhile, the Indian women's team will also be heading to English shores for a multi-format series. The tour will begin with three ODIs, the first on May 28 in Chelmsford, followed by Bristol on May 30, and the final ODI game in Taunton on June 2. A one-off Test match to be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, a venue steeped in history and significance.

India's Tour of England 2026 Full Schedule

5⃣ T20Is. 3⃣ ODIs 📍 England Fixtures for #TeamIndia's limited over tour of England 2026 announced 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Bp8gDYudXW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2025

Before India's arrival, England women will start their home season with a six-match limited-overs series against New Zealand, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning May 10 in Durham. Following the India series, England Women will host Ireland for three ODIs in September. In between, they'll have their biggest assignment of the year, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which England is set to host from June 12 to July 15. Kranti Goud Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About India Women's National Cricket Team Bowler Who Scalped Six-Wicket Haul During IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI 2025.

India Women's National Cricket Team's Tour of England 2026 Full Schedule

🗓️ Mark your calendars!#TeamIndia's fixtures announced for tour of England 2026, which includes 3 T20Is and a Test match 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/u3OmT8InNB — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 24, 2025

As for the men's side, England will begin their home summer in June with three Test matches against New Zealand. Post the India series in July, the focus will shift to Pakistan, which will tour England for a three-match Test series starting August 19. England will conclude their home calendar with a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, comprising three T20Is and three ODIs, starting on September 15. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)