In a major development, Ishan Kishan, who was initially considered as Rishabh Pant's replacement for the fifth Test match between India and England, is unfit due to an ankle injury, as per reports. In the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 in Manchester, Pant suffered a toe injury. It was on the 68th over of Team India's first innings. Following this, Pant had to be carried out of the field, and later he went for the scans. After this, a few reports emerged that BCCI is considering Ishan Kishan as a replacement for the final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. ‘Sai, Ball Jaane Toh De Yaar…’ Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Message to Sai Sudharsan Caught On Stump Mic After Latter Takes Off For Risky Run During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

On Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, the BCCI provided a huge update on Rishabh Pant. BCCI confirmed that Pant will not keep wickets for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicketkeeper. However, the left-handed batter can bat if required. "Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements," BCCI wrote on X.

Ishan Kishan Suffers Ankle Injury, Not to Pick for IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025

According to the latest report by the Timesofindia.com, Ishan Kishan, who was in line to replace injured Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test, is not fit. The report added that Jharkhand's wicketkeeper-batter suffered an ankle injury after Kishan fell from a scooty and has ten stitches. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Star Cricketer Available to Bat Despite Injury to His Right Foot, Dhruv Jurel to Assume Role of Wicketkeeper.

"Ishan has suffered an ankle injury and has ten stitches on his left foot after he fell from a scooty. Selectors did reach out to Ishan, but only on Thursday. His stitches have been removed and he currently has a plaster on his left ankle," a source tracking the development told Timesofindia.com.

It is understood that the BCCI considered Ishan Kishan a like-for-like replacement for Pant because the Jharkhand-born cricketer was part of the India A squad and had recently signed a short-term deal with Nottinghamshire, where he impressed with scores of 87 and 77 against Yorkshire and Somerset in the County Championship 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).