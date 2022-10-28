Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Fighting half-centuries by S Ajith Ram and A Aswin Crist could not help Tamil Nadu XI avoid an innings defeat against Bangladesh XI on the final day of the four-day match here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Taijul Islam finished with a five-wicket haul (5 for 96) as the visiting team won by an innings and four runs.

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba Among Players Set To Leave Club in January.

Resuming the day at 133 for 6, Adithya Ganesh (48, 95 balls, 3 fours) was dismissed by Rejaur Rahman Raja. This brought Ajith Ram (55, 153 balls, 2 sixes) and Crist (57, 92 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) together.

The duo defied the Bangladesh bowlers for 32 overs. While Ram was watchful , Crist looked to take advantage of the bad deliveries that came his way. He hit six boundaries and a six over long-on off off Nayeem Islam.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Scores as Manchester United Qualify for Europa League Knockout Stage.

The 102-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Ram and Crist ensured some respectability to the Tamil Nadu performance after looking in danger of being shot out for a low score in the first innings.

The cautious Ram and an aggressive Crist kept the opposition bowlers at bay using their contrasting styles of play before the former was run-out by a throw from the deep by Mohammad Shadman Islam.

L Vignesh (0) fell soon after, nicking Taijul Islam to the 'keeper Jaker Ali Anik.

A defiant Crist hit one more boundary before becoming Taijul's fifth scalp, caught at backward point by Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Bangladesh had earlier opted to bat and rode on captain Mohammad Mithun's sparkling 156 not out to post 349 for 9 in the first innings before the bowlers took over.

Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 349 for 9 declared in 127 overs (Mohammad Mithun 156 not out, 10X4, 8X6, Md. Shadman Islam 89 (194b, 9x4), Mohammad Saif Hasan 38, L Vignesh 4/65, S Ajith Ram 4/84) beat TNCA XI 93 all out in 46.5 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 28, Rejaur Rahman Raja 5/23, Md Taijul Islam 4/40) and 252 al out in 84.2 overs (Aswin Crist 57, S Ajith Ram 55, Aditya Ganesh 48, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 25, Taijul Islam 5/96) by an innings and four runs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)